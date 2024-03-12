Newborn Tapir brings joy to Khao Kheow Open Zoo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo, near Pattaya City, joyously announced the arrival of a precious new member to their family on March 10. Amidst the semester break, the zoo proudly welcomed a newborn Tapir, a treasured species native to Thailand. Born to the proud parents “Bai Song” (male, 5 years old) and “Jamkhlon” (female, 14 years old), the latest addition, a male, came into the world on February 9.







Tapirs, renowned for their gentle demeanour and distinctive appearance, possess poor eyesight but compensate with exceptional hearing and a keen sense of smell. Typically found in lush jungles or near water sources, they utilize their elongated noses to forage for food in their natural habitat. The new-born, yet to be named, will undergo a transformation in approximately six months, shedding its unique pattern to reveal a stark contrast between its black and white fur.

As the zoo prepares to christen the young Tapir with a suitable name, visitors are invited to witness the heartwarming bond between mother and calf up close in the Forest of Asia section. Located merely an hour’s drive from Pattaya City, Khao Kheow Open Zoo extends a warm invitation to families, encouraging parents and children alike to revel in the enchanting presence of the newest member of their ever-growing family.







The addition of this newborn Tapir not only enriches the biodiversity of Khao Kheow Open Zoo but also serves as a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts to protect Thailand’s indigenous wildlife species. As visitors flock to witness this adorable spectacle, the zoo continues its commitment to wildlife education and preservation, fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world among its patrons.





































