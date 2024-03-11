Phuket revokes license of elephant foundation owned by Swiss expat

Phuket officials are moving to cancel the license of an elephant foundation owned by Urs Fehr, a Swiss national after he reportedly assaulted a Thai woman on a beach. The action, confirmed by Governor Sophon Suwannarat, compounds the legal troubles for Fehr, who has also lost his firearm license.

Linked to the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park and sharing its address, Fehr’s Green Elephant Wildlife Foundation was established in December 2021 with the declared purpose of caring for injured elephants. Yet, its association with the sanctuary, which is home to 14 elephants, and its activities have drawn official attention.







This crackdown followed an incident where Fehr allegedly attacked Dr Thandao Chandam near his villa on Yamu Beach. Fehr faced assault charges but argued that any contact made was unintentional. The situation is further complicated by illegal construction on the beach, adding layers to the ongoing dispute.

Phuket’s authorities are responding not just to the immediate concerns raised by the alleged assault involving Fehr but are also initiating a comprehensive review of his financial dealings and his foundation’s activities. The Department of Special Investigation is planning to further scrutinize Fehr’s bank accounts for any irregular financial transactions. (NNT)











































