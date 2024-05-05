Gas tank explosion grills Turkish kebab shop in Pattaya inferno

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire ravaged the Master Kebab restaurant, located on the corner of Second Road and South Pattaya, on May 3, sparking fear among both tourists and locals. The two-story eatery, renowned for its Turkish cuisine and mouth-watering kebabs, was engulfed in dense smoke as flames consumed the building. Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 30 minutes. In the midst of the chaos, a Turkish national, sustained minor burns to their hand.









Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated in the kebab restaurant, causing extensive damage to property and goods valued at over 500,000 baht. Ms. Tithaporn Kannites, 34, the proprietor of the restaurant, disclosed that she was absent during the incident. Her father, overseeing operations, recounted the harrowing experience, attributing the blaze to equipment preparation and gas cylinder replacement, which triggered a sudden, intense inferno.





































