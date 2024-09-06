New purple monorail route planned to boost Pattaya and EEC growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 4, city officials and project designers gathered at the Grand Palazzo Hotel to discuss the development of the new Purple Monorail route. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation and support Pattaya’s expansion as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) plan.







The proposed Purple Monorail will span 11.44 kilometres, connecting Thap Phraya Road, South Pattaya, and Nongprue. The project is divided into two phases: Phase 1 will extend from the Green Line station S1-01 along Pornpraphanimit Road (Siam Country Club) to Nong Maikan Road. Phase 2 will continue across the railway and Sukhumvit Road, follow Pattaya Central Road, and end at the Thap Phraya intersection.

Designed as an elevated single-track system, the monorail is tailored to Pattaya’s tourism-focused environment. Although construction and maintenance costs are higher, the system is expected to minimize traffic disruptions and facilitate urban development.

The project will include 12 stations, spaced 800-1,000 meters apart, with walkable distances of 400-500 meters between stations. Land acquisition for the monorail will affect 635 plots, covering approximately 64 rai and involving 461 buildings.

The Purple Monorail, in conjunction with the Red Line, will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The investment is projected to significantly benefit Pattaya’s tourism industry and align with the EEC’s long-term development goals.





































