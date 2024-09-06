Banglamung district chief addresses flooding challenges and public assistance

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 4, Banglamung District Chief Wikit Manarojkit convened a meeting to tackle the on-going flooding challenges and enhance public assistance. “We are facing significant issues due to the rainy season, including heavy rainfall and flooding that disrupt major travel routes and impact tourism safety,” Chief Wikit said. He emphasized the urgent need for extensive resources to manage these challenges effectively before, during, and after flooding incidents.







In response to these issues, Pattaya City has partnered with the Thai Smart Traffic Information Foundation to integrate real-time CCTV data via the iTIC app. “This system will monitor traffic conditions and alert the public about flood-prone areas through social media,” explained a city official. “This will provide timely warnings and improve traffic management, with floodwaters expected to be cleared within 1.5 to 2 hours.”

A rapid response unit has also been established to address flooding issues across the affected areas. “In the long term, we plan to construct a large water retention basin along Railway Road to better manage floodwaters,” Chief Wikit added. The next district administrative meeting, scheduled for October 2024, will focus on reviewing progress and coordinating with local municipalities to continue addressing these flooding issues.

