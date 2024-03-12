New left turn lane to improve traffic at Chaiyapruek intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a concerted effort to tackle traffic challenges, Pattaya city officials conducted an inspection at the Chaiyapruek intersection on March 11, focusing on reclaiming public space from nearby businesses to facilitate the creation of a left-turn lane. The aim is to alleviate congestion by diverting vehicles from Jomtien Beach towards downtown Pattaya.







The initiative, set to commence this week seeks to implement corrective measures effectively, including the establishment of a left-turn lane spanning over 48 meters in length and more than 4 meters in width. Council members outlined the initial steps, which involve closing off the designated area with informational signage.







Subsequent phases will encompass excavation and relocation of water pipes and utility poles. Additionally, potential relocation of electric poles will require coordination with the regional power authority to minimize public disruption.





































