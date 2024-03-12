Trat paradise islands thrive ahead of busy tourism season

TRAT, Thailand – The district chief of Koh Kood Island unveiled the flourishing tourism scene on the scenic islands of Koh Kood and Koh Mak (south of Koh Chang Island) since the extended New Year holiday. Speaking on March 9, Phairat Soisaeng highlighted the steady influx of tourists to the area, particularly during prolonged holidays, with over 30,000 visitors recorded during the New Year period alone, excluding other significant festivals.







With Songkran, the Thai New Year, on the horizon, accommodations in Koh Kood and Koh Mak, including hotels and resorts, are already fully booked. Authorities are advising tourists intending to visit during this period to make reservations in advance to secure their stay.







Phairat expressed confidence in the current tourism status of Koh Kood, noting a return to normalcy that has significantly boosted income for local businesses. Renowned for its tranquillity and natural beauty, Koh Kood remains a favoured destination for international tourists. Even on regular days, the islands attract a considerable number of visitors, with Koh Mak hosting around 300 tourists daily and Koh Kood welcoming up to 700 visitors.







Projections indicate that this year, Koh Kood and Koh Mak are poised to welcome no fewer than 400,000 tourists, generating an income of at least 2 billion Baht for the region. As anticipation builds for Songkran, the islands are gearing up to accommodate an influx of travellers seeking to experience the serene charm and scenic splendour of Koh Kood and Koh Mak.































