Dead sea turtle found washed ashore on Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of March 8, a dead sea turtle was discovered on Jomtien Beach, opposite Soi Jomtien 10, attracting the interest of onlookers gathered along the sandy shoreline.







The carcass of the large green turtle, measuring approximately 80 cm in central body circumference and weighing an estimated 50-60 kg, was brought in by the waves. Initial observations revealed deep wounds and injuries, indicating advanced decomposition accompanied by a strong foul odour, suggesting that the turtle had been dead for several days.







Teerasak Suntharashun, 28, reported that tourists had first noticed the beached sea turtle and sought assistance. However, due to the advanced state of decomposition and the unpleasant odour emanating from the carcass, immediate aid seemed unlikely. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, concerned individuals promptly notified authorities for further investigation.







Sea rescue personnel and municipal officers carefully retrieved the carcass for a thorough post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the demise of this majestic sea creature discovered on the shores of Jomtien Beach.































