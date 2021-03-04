New Jomtien Beach park 70% complete

Construction of the Bueng Nong Pong public park in Jomtien Beach is 70 percent complete and should be open by year-end.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 3 that the 32-million-baht park on Jomtien Second Road would be a new “green lung” for the area.







Construction began in May last year and should be completed by August, with opening slated for later in the year.

The park will not only be an exercise and relaxation spot, but also have a large lake for swimming and non-motorized watersports.





















