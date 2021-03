Chonburi police brought food to Pattaya’s struggling populace, offering handouts of curry and seafood on the beach March 2.

Deputy chief Pol. Col. Metawit Praditpol and his wife Kanpatsorn Timtieng organized the giveaway in front of the Pattaya police station, donating meals of curry and rice as well as mussel omelets and drinking water.

Metawit said the event was intended to help those affected by the coronavirus recession. Officers ensured disease-control measures were in place.