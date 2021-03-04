Thailand logs 54 new Coronavirus cases on March 4 while 515 being treated in hospitals

Home COVID-19 Update Thailand logs 54 new Coronavirus cases on March 4 while 515 being...
Latest Stories
Pattaya launches new online service for Thais and foreigners
The account, called [email protected] PATTAYA CONNECT, is available via the Line app and can be followed here: https://bit.ly/3rdjti3 Once you add the account and register...
Thailand to relax measures for Songkran festival next month
COVID-19 control measures will be relaxed for the Songkran festival next month and normal laws can replace the state of emergency law when it...
Pattaya fines Pratamnak Hill drainage system contractor 90 million baht over delay
Pattaya has demanded that the contractor for its long-running Pratamnak Hill drainage-system project pay 90 million baht in fines over the 80-day construction delay. Sanitation...
New Jomtien Beach park 70% complete
Construction of the Bueng Nong Pong public park in Jomtien Beach is 70 percent complete and should be open by year-end. Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome...