Near death encounter at Pattaya railway crossing

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heart-stopping incident at a railroad crossing in East Pattaya, a motorcyclist narrowly escaped certain death when he attempted to bypass a barrier. The gripping event unfolded on January 15 at the Bang Lamung Station, leaving witnesses in shock.

The State Railways of Thailand released compelling closed-circuit footage of the incident on their official Facebook page. The video captures the daring actions of 58-year-old Uncle Sompong, navigating his motorcycle with a sidecar, attempting to manoeuvre past the road barrier. This heart-pounding near-miss transpired despite the presence of vigilant road barrier staff, automatic signal systems, warning signs, and fully operational flashing lights.







Uncle Sompong’s risky manoeuvre occurred just as an empty diesel locomotive was hurtling through from Mab Ta Phut Station to Sriracha. In a stroke of luck, as the sidecar attempted to force its way under the barrier, the bar catapulted the bike backwards, narrowly avoiding a collision with the speeding 200-ton locomotive. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, but the incident has ignited significant concerns about safety protocols at railroad crossings.

A news reporter visited the near-fatal accident site to conduct interviews with station personnel to glean more details. Preliminary information suggests that Uncle Sompong may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident, prompting additional questions about the need for heightened awareness and responsible behaviour at railroad crossings.

Uncle Sompong’s current whereabouts remain unknown, injecting an element of mystery into this riveting tale of a near miss and the crucial importance of safety on the tracks. Thai Railways, in collaboration with local authorities, is actively investigating the incident to ensure such heart-stopping moments are avoided in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and the necessity for utmost caution at railroad crossings.





























