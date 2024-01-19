Two women cheat death in fiery car crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – An accident on Mab Eiang-Laem Chabang Road in Khao Kansong Sub-District on January 17, left two women injured and a vehicle in ruins. Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying sequence of events, reporting that the SUV was speeding before losing control, collided with the streetlight post, and erupted into flames.

Trapped inside the burning Toyota Fortuner SUV were Ladawan Chotirat, 45, and an unidentified woman. Both sustained injuries, with the latter suffering burns from the fire. Residents in the area were quick to assist, providing initial aid before official responders arrived.









Firefighters arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze after about 15 minutes. Emergency medical personnel provided further first aid to the injured women, before urgently transporting them to Somdej Hospital in Sri Racha for additional medical attention.































