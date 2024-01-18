Fireworks factory explosion claims 23 lives in Suphanburi

Twenty-three people are confirmed dead in an explosion at the fireworks factory in Suphanburi.

Officials are preparing to examine the personal identification of the deceased.

This morning, efforts are underway to remove the bodies from the accident site to the nearby temple, which serves as the center for assisting victims of the explosive incident.







Authorities have cordoned off the area as approximately 50 rescue personnel are combing the area to locate scattered human remains.

In the latest development, one more body was discovered near a water well close to the blast site. Forensic teams and medical examiners are working to identify and carefully transport the bodies to Wat Rong Chang for further verification and subsequent handover to their families.

At Wat Rong Chang, Pol. Lt. Gen. Naiyawat Phadermchit, the Commander of Region 7 Police, and his team convened to coordinate with forensic and rescue teams.







Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Prasopdee, the Provincial Police Commander of Suphanburi, along with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, conducted on-site inspections to confirm the details of the incident. Currently, 23 confirmed fatalities include the female owner of the factory and her son.

An examination of the factory’s business license revealed that it was authorized by the Muang district on August 24, 2023, with an expiration date of August 24, 2024, to manufacture and trade in pyrotechnics.







The factory had experienced a previous explosion on November 30, 2022, resulting in 1 fatality and 3 injured workers. However, the damage was limited to just one working room. In this latest incident, the explosion had a radius of approximately 1-2 kilometers around the factory, causing significant destruction.

Fortunately, due to the factory’s location amidst rice fields, nearby residences were spared from any damage.

Despite this, concerns are rising among the local residents as there are 2-3 more fireworks factories in the vicinity, prompting fears of potential future explosions. Authorities are urged to thoroughly investigate the safety protocols in place at such facilities to prevent further tragedies. (TNA)































