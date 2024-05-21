Navy trains residents on Koh Chang Island with essential life-saving skills

By Pattaya Mail
A Thai Navy personnel provides hands-on CPR training to a Koh Larn resident, demonstrating the proper method of chest compressions and rescue breathing for victims of drowning or other accidents.

KOH CHANG, Thailand – The Royal Thai Naval Area 1 Development Office held an efficiency enhancement training program for twenty entities, including government agencies, private sectors, and hotel businesses on Koh Chang earlier this month.



The training sessions held at the Marine Security Center aimed to improve participants’ knowledge and understanding of basic sea disaster relief seeking to foster collaboration among the public and private sectors to ensure that they are prepared to provide assistance during emergencies.
















