HGM Education Fund awards scholarships to deserving students in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The HGM Education Fund held a ceremony at the ASEAN Education Centre to award scholarships to high school and university students for the 2024 academic year. A total of 25 scholarships, amounting to 680,000 baht, were awarded to students with commendable academic performance but limited financial resources.

The HGM Education Fund was established by Hans Günther Müller, a retired German businessman who relocated to Pattaya. Motivated by a commitment to enhance educational opportunities for Thai children, Müller donated his life savings accumulated over 45 years to establish the fund. The HHN Foundation for Thai Children administers the fund’s activities, guided by Müller’s belief that “a good education leads to a good quality of life and future success.”









Presiding over the May 18 ceremony were Chanjira Thaibundit, the Director of Social Development and Human Security of Chonburi Province and Hans Günther Müller, the patron of the HGM Education Fund. Also in attendance were Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Siromet Akharapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, and Piroon Noi-imchai, Manager of the Children’s Shelter and HGM Project Manager.

For the 2024 academic year, scholarships were awarded as follows: High School Level: 6 scholarships of 20,000 baht each. Vocational Certificate Level (Vocational College): 7 scholarships of 20,000 baht each. Higher Vocational Certificate Level (Advanced Vocational College): 4 scholarships of 30,000 baht each. University Level: 7 scholarships of 40,000 baht each. Internships: 1 scholarship of 20,000 baht.

Additionally, Hans Günther Müller congratulated Sarinee Maneesang, a former HGM scholarship recipient who recently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in education from Srinakharinwirot University (SWU). Sarinee now serves as the Head of the Thai Language Learning Group in the Primary Education Department at Assumption College Rayong, exemplifying the impact and success of the HGM Education Fund’s mission.





































