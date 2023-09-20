Nan’s mobile eyelash extensions redefine beauty with convenience

Pattaya, Thailand – In today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, attracting and retaining customers is paramount for success. One entrepreneur in Sri Racha has discovered a unique approach to the beauty enhancement industry, redefining convenience and personalization. Meet Miss Aruchida Suesat, affectionately known as “Nan,” a 29-year-old lash technician who has revolutionized the eyelash extension business with her mobile service, prioritizing her clients’ comfort and convenience above all else.







Nan’s approach to eyelash extensions is truly exceptional. Unlike traditional beauty salons, she doesn’t confine herself to a fixed location. Instead, Nan provides her clients with the freedom to book her services wherever and whenever it suits them best. Be it at their homes, workplaces, or even inside an emergency medical response vehicle, Nan has positioned herself as the go-to lash technician who caters to her clients’ unique needs.







Her journey into the beauty industry began as a means to supplement her income from her regular job. Recognizing the growing demand for eyelash extensions, Nan decided to acquire the necessary skills. However, she soon realized that the beauty industry was highly competitive, and clients often hesitated to visit a traditional salon.







Undeterred by this challenge, Nan decided to pivot her business model. She offered something that conventional salons couldn’t: unparalleled convenience and flexibility. Clients could now contact her with a simple call, and she would travel to their preferred location to provide her expert services.

For those interested in experiencing Nan’s exceptional eyelash extensions, reaching out is a breeze. She can be contacted at 083-8837733 or followed on Facebook at “Aruchida Suesat (my story).”













