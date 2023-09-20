Pattaya Buffalo Market is a thriving hub for second-hand treasures

As the sun dips below the horizon Pattaya comes alive with a bustling marketplace known as the Buffalo Market, situated on Thepprasit Road. This market has earned its reputation for an eclectic array of second-hand goods, captivating the attention of both locals and tourists. This report sheds light on how Pattaya residents are ingeniously supplementing their income by partaking in the flourishing trade of pre-loved items.







The Buffalo Market stands as a beacon for secondhand goods enthusiasts, offering a cornucopia of products ranging from electronics and apparel to vintage treasures, cameras, and everyday essentials. What sets this market apart is the accessibility of its offerings, with prices kicking off at a mere 10 baht. Its diverse clientele encompasses Thai locals as well as visitors from India, China, Scotland, England, Germany, Russia, Australia, and beyond.







Many residents have found themselves adapting to this thriving market, driven by the need to bolster their incomes, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such individual is Supim, a former corporate employee who pivoted to selling pre-owned merchandise. He revealed how the pandemic dealt a severe blow to his earnings, prompting him to sell a wide array of items, including secondhand clothing, footwear, bags, and even small collectibles. Despite the modest profit margins, Supim manages to pocket approximately 400-500 baht each day, factoring in rental fees, meals, and transportation costs.

Nuy, once a barista (coffee artist), shared a similar narrative. She now offers her own unused clothing, shoes, and bags at the market, earning a modest yet meaningful income to support her family. The market opens daily from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., providing a platform for those seeking affordable second-hand treasures.

















