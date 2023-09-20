Late-night heist at Laundromat in South Pattaya stuns community

It was a dark and stormy night on September 18, when a daring thief dressed in an orange raincoat targeted a coin-operated Laundromat in Soi Kho Pai 9, in South Pattaya. Within 5 minutes he broke open the locked drawer and stole all the coins from an automatic washing machine.







The owners of the Laundromat are distraught as they relied on the business to support their family. The robbery was reported to the police who have pledged to apprehend the culprits and increase patrols in the area. Community police volunteers will assist in patrolling the neighborhood to prevent future incidents.















