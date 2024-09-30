Na Jomtien mayor distributes essential aid packages to local residents

NA JOMTIEN, Thailand – On September 26, Mayor Rapeephan Rattanaliem distributed essential aid packages to 126 households in Na Jomtien Subdistrict, benefiting children, the elderly, underprivileged individuals, and bedridden patients. The packages included drinking water, rice, cooking oil, fish sauce, eggs, and adult diapers.







“This initiative is part of our annual project to assist disadvantaged groups for the 2024 fiscal year,” Mayor Rapeephan stated. “We are committed to addressing the increasing social challenges faced by vulnerable populations.”

The outreach covered 6 villages, with residents expressing deep gratitude. “I am incredibly thankful for this assistance,” said one local. “It means a lot to us, especially during difficult times.” Community members appreciated the municipality’s ongoing commitment to improving their well-being.





































