First Chinese help center opens in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An office specifically established to assist Chinese tourists and expats has opened in Jomtien soi 5, adjacent to the immigration police bureau. It will help Chinese nationals with a full range of personal services from visa advice and marriage with a Thai national to property purchases and work permits.







Khun Ooi, the Thai manager from Udon Thani who speaks fluent Mandarin, said, “Many Chinese tourists in Pattaya don’t speak Thai or English, so the office is here as a help center to deal with any kind of legal problem.” She added that she is independent of Thai immigration or the Chinese embassy, but will obviously work with other agencies on behalf of customers, whenever appropriate.

According to the Tourist Authority of Thailand, the target for Chinese visitors this year is approaching eight million. Ongoing research suggests that the largest single group of Chinese vacationers are young adults aged 22 to 45. According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents, preferences are changing away from large tour packages. There is a growing trend towards luxury groups, VIP experiences and personalized itineraries.





































