Nutritionist tells the Pattaya City Expats Club about the open secret to weight loss

PATTAYA, Thailand – Barry Jones spoke to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on September 25. His topic was “The Open Secret to Weight Loss – The only way to lose weight safely and healthily.” Barry has provided previous informative talks to the PCEC about the “Most Devastating Disease in the World,” “Diabetes, Mostly Type II” and “Ageing and Declining Health – and some things you can do about it.” Barry stresses that he is not a doctor, but he has attained many internationally accredited awards about nutrition.

Barry discussed the misconceptions around weight loss and advocates for a diet that doesn’t focus on calorie restriction but rather on controlling insulin levels. He opened his talk with a humorous anecdote and introduced the concept of his topic by emphasizing that many people follow the wrong steps despite knowing what they should be doing.







Barry criticized the common approach of calorie restriction, arguing that it leads to short-term water loss rather than sustainable weight loss and can be counterproductive by slowing down the metabolic rate. He highlighted the crucial role of insulin in weight management, explaining that high insulin levels promote fat storage, making it essential to control insulin to avoid weight gain. He recommended consuming a diet rich in fats and proteins while avoiding carbohydrates and highly processed foods to maintain low insulin levels and promote fat loss.

Barry argued that exercise alone is not effective for weight loss, as it does not significantly impact insulin levels, and emphasized the importance of diet over physical activity. He explained the benefits of fasting, including the reduction of insulin levels and the promotion of autophagy, a process where the body recycles old cells, leading to improved health and weight loss.

He detailed how different macronutrients affect blood sugar and insulin levels, noting that fats have the least impact, making them ideal for a weight loss diet. Barry shared his personal success with a high-fat, low-carb diet, which helped him lose weight and improve his blood markers, including insulin and triglycerides levels.

He addressed the misconceptions about cholesterol, arguing that a high-fat diet does not necessarily increase cholesterol levels and can be part of a healthy diet. Barry concluded by advising individuals to lower insulin levels by avoiding foods that stimulate insulin production, increasing fat intake, and considering fasting, while ensuring adequate protein intake as they age.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4pWkll53CI.





































