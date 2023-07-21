Mystery surrounds tragic death of Bruda whale off Pattaya coast

Pattaya, Thailand – A distressing incident unfolded off the coast of Pattaya as a bloated whale carcass was found floating near Koh Larn Island, on July 20, leaving residents and authorities perplexed. The discovery was brought to light by a Facebook user named Tai Tam Chai, whose live video of the carcass went viral, attracting significant attention from online viewers. The marine tragedy has sparked concerns about the welfare of marine life in the area.

The carcass, measuring a staggering 15 meters in length, was in an advanced state of decomposition and emitted a foul odor, spreading for miles in the surrounding sea. Onlookers saw severe abdominal injuries on the whale, hinting at a possible explosion as the cause of death. Authorities suspect that a gas buildup in the creature’s stomach may have led to the fatal rupture.







Initially, the tail of the whale appeared to be entangled with fishing ropes, raising questions about potential human involvement in the tragic incident. However, upon further examination, it was determined that they were fragments of fish released from the mammal’s stomach.

Local residents quickly reported the discovery to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), urging immediate action. In response, Wuttipong Wong-in, the director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation Division, led an investigation into the matter.







“We promptly launched an investigation and coordinated with vessels to reach the location of the Bruda whale carcass,” said Wuttipong. “We needed to investigate the original location of the carcass, as it may have drifted due to strong winds and currents. We plan to bring it to the nearest shore for further examination by veterinarians to determine the cause of death.”

Given the advanced state of decomposition, authorities anticipate the need for burial after the examination. A team of marine specialists will conduct thorough assessments to uncover the circumstances surrounding the Bruda whale’s tragic demise. Initial estimates suggest the whale was approximately 5-6 years old, further deepening the mystery of its untimely death.

The discovery has sparked concern among local residents and environmentalists, underscoring the need for intensified marine conservation efforts in Pattaya’s waters. Authorities hope that the investigation will shed light on potential threats to marine life and inform measures to protect these majestic creatures in the future.





























