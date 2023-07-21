300 fishing boats seek shelter as storm warnings loom

Pattaya, Thailand – With strong monsoon and tropical storm warnings issued by the Department of Meteorology this week, fishing communities in the eastern region of Thailand are bracing for the impact of severe weather. In response to the looming threat, over 300 fishing boats have sought refuge along the shores and harbors of Sattahip district, Chonburi province, to protect their vessels and livelihoods.







Local fishermen are keenly aware of the potential dangers posed by the impending storm and have anchored their boats securely to weather the expected strong winds and turbulent waters. In an effort to find additional protection, many boats have been docked at various nearby islands.

The region has experienced heavy rainfall and high winds, making it particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of the ongoing monsoon season. The Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand have witnessed powerful weather systems, triggering widespread heavy rainfall in various parts of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for potential flash floods and swift river currents, urging residents in hilly and low-lying areas to exercise caution while navigating through waterlogged roads.







Among the affected areas, the fishing community of Samaesarn District has been hit hard by the unpredictable weather conditions. Faced with the imminent threat, fishermen from the coastal villages have taken precautionary measures to safeguard their boats and equipment. The majority of fishing operations have been temporarily suspended in response to the severe weather advisory.

















