Mystery surrounds abandoned crashed cars near Pattaya reservoir

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of April 3, Pattaya police responded to reports of a car accident near Mabprachan Reservoir in east Pattaya, where residents described a scene of chaos with wreckage scattered across the road and no drivers or occupants in sight. At the site, police discovered an abandoned Toyota Yaris wrapped around a tree and a damaged Chevrolet Captiva nearby. The absence of drivers at the scene baffled investigators, prompting a deeper probe into the circumstances.







A breakthrough emerged when a witness, Supakit Asipong, 21, came forward with crucial information. Supakit recounted witnessing a speeding pickup truck collecting one of the drivers involved in the accident. Supakit told police, the pickup truck driver retrieved documents from inside the cars before speeding off, adding a layer of intrigue to the events. Supakit could not identify the vehicle responsible for causing the collision, leaving authorities with more questions than answers.







Pol. Lt. Capt. Sanya Jaijan, Deputy Inspector of Nongprue Police Station, and his team documented the scene for evidence. However, uncertainties persisted surrounding the incident, with doubts lingering about whether the drivers sought medical attention or if foul play was involved. Further investigations are underway to trace the vehicle registrations to identify and interview the owners.





































