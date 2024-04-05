Pattaya implements no-parking rules on Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn reiterated the importance of robust parking regulations aligned with traffic laws during a recent meeting at Pattaya City Hall. Held on April 3, the session brought together key stakeholders, including city officials, committee members, and law enforcement representatives, to discuss strategies for enhancing parking organization within the city.







Building upon discussions from previous meetings, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak emphasized the need for efficient enforcement while seeking input from relevant agencies on the designation of specific parking areas. The goal was to ensure comprehensive regulations that facilitate orderly parking without compromising traffic flow.







Consensus was reached on designating four key routes for parking organization: 1) Pattaya Beach Road, extending from Dusit Thani Curve to Walking Street and the pier intersection. 2) South Pattaya Road. 3) Blue Parking Lot near Bali Hai Pier and the front of Bali Hai Parking Building. 4) Pattaya Naklua Road, from Sukhumvit to the Moom Aroy Restaurant – Phothisan School Intersection.







Furthermore, the committee tasked the legal team with refining the draft regulations to ensure compliance, fair implementation, and orderly development in Pattaya City. In addition to regulatory measures, efforts to enhance traffic management were underway, with city personnel painting red-white no-parking symbols along the right side of Beach Road. This initiative aims to prevent obstruction and maintain cleanliness and safety along the beachfront area.































