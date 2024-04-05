British businessman fatally impaled in home accident near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tragedy struck an expatriate family residing in Huai Yai subdistrict, east of Pattaya, as a British businessman lost his life in an unfortunate accident within the confines of his own home. The incident, occurring in the morning of April 3, claimed the life of Gareth John Wilson, 54.







Reports indicate that the fatal accident happened when Wilson slipped and fell, tragically impaling himself on a glass door in his bathroom. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered the house in disarray, with Wilson’s grieving wife and relatives present in the living room, while his lifeless body was found in the bedroom, bearing a significant chest wound.







According to statements provided by Wilson’s wife, the tragic event transpired as her husband was preparing to use the bathroom in the morning. Suddenly overcome by dizziness, Wilson collapsed, landing face-first into the glass door, which shattered upon impact, resulting in fatal injuries.







In a desperate bid to save Wilson’s life, relatives swiftly contacted Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for urgent medical assistance. Despite their best efforts, Wilson succumbed to his injuries shortly after due to severe chest trauma and substantial blood loss.































