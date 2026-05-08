Ex-hotel worker nabbed after CCTV exposes Pattaya resort theft

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Najomtien have arrested a former hotel employee accused of stealing air-conditioning equipment from a well-known beach resort after investigators tracked the suspect through CCTV footage captured both inside the property and along Sukhumvit Road.

The investigation began on May 1, after representatives of Sai Sawan Beach Resort in Najomtien filed a theft complaint with Najomtien Police Station. Hotel management reported that several air-conditioning compressors, evaporator coils, and condenser units had disappeared from a storage area inside the resort property.







Police investigators immediately inspected the scene and reviewed surveillance footage from within the hotel. CCTV footage allegedly showed a male suspect arriving on a motorcycle with a sidecar before loading the stolen air-conditioning equipment onto the vehicle and fleeing the resort.

Additional CCTV footage captured along Sukhumvit Road reportedly showed the stolen items still visible on the sidecar as the suspect drove away from the area.

Further investigation led officers to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Tossapol Tiangsuebsai, also known as “Ball,” a former employee of the resort who had resigned from his position in late March.



Hotel representatives who reviewed the CCTV footage confirmed the suspect’s identity, while investigators gathered additional evidence and witness statements linking him to the theft.

On May 6, officers from Najomtien Police Station obtained an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court charging the suspect with nighttime theft involving forced entry and the use of a vehicle to facilitate the crime and escape. Police later located and arrested the suspect in Najomtien area of Sattahip district, Chonburi province, as the investigation continues.

















































