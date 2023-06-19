Mysterious death reported near Pattaya City Hospital

Pattaya City was gripped by shock and confusion as authorities received a report of a deceased person found near Pattaya City Hospital on Pattaya Third Road in the early hours of June 15.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered the lifeless body of Aree Sornphram, 44, lying face down on a bench at a taxi motorcycle stand. Despite a thorough examination, no visible signs of physical harm were detected on the body.







One witness, Suchai Thasom, 64, a taxi motorcyclist said that he frequently saw the deceased wandering in the vicinity. Although Aree had family members, he was known to have a penchant for alcohol and often resorted to sleeping outdoors. Suchai stated that he had noticed Aree lying down since around 4 a.m. on the fateful night.

As morning arrived and Aree showed no signs of waking up, Suchai attempted to check his breathing by placing his finger near his nose, only to make the grim discovery that he had already passed away. The shocking revelation left everyone at the scene in a state of shock, immediately reporting the unhappy find report to the police.







Authorities are currently conducting an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Aree’s untimely demise and ascertain the cause of death. The community remains unsettled as they await further updates on this perplexing incident.















