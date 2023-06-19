Pattaya school organizes sports day to foster morality and sportsmanship

The Wat Tham Samakkhi School (No. 6) in Pattaya recently organized the 9th edition of the Sataban Games, a sports competition aimed at fostering morality, unity and sportsmanship among students.

The opening ceremony, held under the honorary chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, saw the presence of Banchong Buntoonprayuk, Chairman of the Basic Education Committee and Banlue Kullavanijaya, President of the Pattaya City Council. School administrators, teachers, parents, and students also attended the event.







The primary objective of the Sataban Games, held from June 12th to 16th, was to instill a sense of unity and sportsmanship among the participating students. The competition featured three teams, namely Pink, Blue, and Orange, and encompassed five sports categories: football, volleyball, sepak takraw, petanque, and athletics.

Through this platform, students were encouraged to develop qualities such as compassion, love, humility, resilience, and forgiveness. The event also aimed to promote productive use of students’ free time, diverting them away from substance abuse. Additionally, the sports competition served as a talent identification process to select representatives for future intra-school sports competitions within the Pattaya City Schools.

































