2 ships with smuggled diesel fuel seized near Koh Sichang Island

In a well-coordinated operation on June 17, the Royal Thai Naval Region 1 and the Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC) Region 1 joined forces with relevant government agencies to crack down on vessels suspected of smuggling untaxed diesel fuel in the middle of the sea.

Rear Admiral Anupong Taprasop, Deputy Commander of the Naval Region 1The Naval Command Center in Sattahip, Chonburi, told reporters that based on crucial intelligence received, the Naval Region 1/MSOC Region 1 deployed Patrol Vessel Tor 115 to investigate a vessel exhibiting suspicious behavior related to tax evasion. The vessel in question, identified as MMM 8, was crewed by a captain and six sailors. A thorough inspection of the vessel uncovered an astonishing 230,000 liters of untaxed diesel fuel.







In addition, another vessel named NPK Saensuk 33, with a captain and a crew of seven, was intercepted and found to be carrying 60,000 liters of untaxed diesel fuel. This brought the total amount of seized fuel to 290,000 liters. Both vessels were apprehended near Koh Sichang Island, Sriracha District, Chonburi Province.

He added that the success of the operation can be attributed to the swift actions of Patrol Vessel Tor 115, which prevented the vessels from evading taxation authorities. They were promptly escorted to the Naval Command Center in Sattahip for further inspection and appropriate measures.







Rear Admiral Anupong underscored that these operations were conducted in strict compliance with the policies set by the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy and the Deputy Director of the Maritime Security Operations Center to effectively combat maritime law violations and eliminate any opportunities for tax evasion within Thai waters.























