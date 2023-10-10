Municipality helps family of gutted house in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 6 – Mayor Phinyo Homklan of Nong Pla Lai Municipality in east Pattaya led a delegation to visit a family that had lost their home in a devastating fire in January. The fire, caused by an electrical short circuit, damaged the entire house and vehicles on the premises. An assessment determined a total loss of their home and property.







The municipality presented the family with a check of 63,900 baht and essential supplies. Grateful for the support, Orawan Tali, representing the family, expressed thanks and pledged responsible management of resources. The family plans to gradually rebuild with the provided assistance.















