Former Pattaya mayor Itthiphol Kunplome arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Police arrested Itthiphol Kunplome at Suvarnabhumi Airport upon his return to Thailand from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He was immediately transferred to the Region 2 Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Office in Rayong. Itthiphol Kunplome, a former Minister of Culture and former Pattaya mayor, is implicated in a corruption and misconduct case related to the issuance of a license for the construction of the Waterfront Pattaya project. However, it was discovered that he had fled the country before authorities could serve the arrest warrant, as previously reported.







In the latest update on Oct 9, immigration police at Suvarnabhumi International Airport intercepted Itthiphol upon his arrival from Phnom Penh, Cambodia and officially placed under arrest. Following the initial detention, authorities transported Itthiphol Kunplome to the Region 2 Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Office in Rayong, where after interrogation, he was granted bail in the amount of 120,000 baht. He is scheduled for another round of questioning on October 31.

