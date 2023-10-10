Pattaya police continue vigilance on Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 9 – Pattaya police continue to set up random checkpoints on Pattaya Beach Road to prevent criminal activities and enhance safety for both tourists and residents. Thorough inspections are conducted, searching for illegal weapons, knives, and narcotics. Most especially drivers of cars and motorbikes under the influence of alcohol.







Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti assured the public that, the operation serves as a deterrent against potential violence. He said, “This comprehensive approach reflects Pattaya City’s commitment to public safety, ensuring a secure environment for residents and tourists alike, reinforcing Pattaya’s status as an attractive and safe destination.”















