Polish man arrested for allegedly murdering Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

A polish man was arrested near a Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaew province for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend at a condominium in Bangkok.

The suspect, identified as Lagoda Filippow, 25 was brought to Bangkok on Tuesday for questioning after he was seen walking in front of a hotel near the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, bordering Cambodia.







He refused to say anything to the Thai police and wanted to meet an official from the Embassy of Poland.

The Prayakrai Police Station was notified on Monday that a body of a woman was found in a condominium room in Bang Kor Laem district.

The woman was identified as Alona Savchenko, 27 Ukrainian national. She was stabbed in the chest. Her neck was slashed and her wrist was cut off. A saw was left in the room.







According to the initial investigation, she rented the room and stayed with the suspect, who left the condomenium with a suitcase at noon on Monday.

He hailed a taxi and acted suspiciously in a hurry. The taxi driver informed the security guard of the condominium about his suspicious behaviour, leading to the discovery of the woman’s body in the room. (TNA)















