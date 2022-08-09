Mountain B inferno sound-foam supplier refutes flammability claim

The supplier of soundproofing foam in the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip last Thursday night rejected assertions his product was to blame for fueling the Aug. 5 inferno that killed 15 people.

Pichet Thinon, owner of Insulation Co., Ltd., told Plutaluang police Aug. 7 said the 600-sq.-meter of three-inch “PU Foam” his workers sprayed around Mountain B in 2021 and 2022 meets all industrial standards for insulating not only against sound, but heat in factories.







The Germany-certified foam is not highly flammable, contrary to the assertions of the club owner and media. To prove it, he showed authorities a video of a burn test, which showed it was not a fire accelerant.































