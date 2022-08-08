Thailand accelerates rail network development with Laos and China

The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with improving rail transportation networks between Thailand, Laos and China.

According to Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the committee responsible for connecting railways between the three nations has confirmed orders for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to expedite construction of the Bangkok – Nong Khai high-speed railway. It will also propose the Khon Kaen – Nong Khai dual-track railway project for Cabinet consideration.







Additionally, the committee has instructed the Department of Highways (DOH) to request funding for a study on the construction of a new Mekong River transportation hub for both trains and motor vehicles.







The committee will also consider the freight logistics in supporting rail lines as the primary mode of transportation between Thailand, Laos and China. (NNT)


































