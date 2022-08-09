2 Pattaya restaurants off Walking Street raided for shisha

Pattaya police raided two Middle Eastern restaurants for illegally selling shisha.

Authorities hit Aisha Lebanon and Mo Salah & Asma Coffee Shop, both on Soi Marine Plaza in South Pattaya Aug. 7 where they found baraku tobacco and shisha pipes sold to tourists.







Police had to break into Aisha Lebanon as the owner refused to cooperate with the inspection. Officers found 11 shisha pipes and tobacco hidden on their rooftop. In addition the police also found a large quantity of shishas hidden in the neighboring rooftop too.































