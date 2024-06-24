Motorway traffic opens for access to North Pattaya and Naklua

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 22, Pattaya City activated the traffic lights at the North Pattaya Motorway intersection, facilitating access for travellers from the motorway to North Pattaya and Naklua. However, the North Pattaya intersection itself remains closed due to incomplete construction.







City officials are closely monitoring the ongoing construction projects, with a particular focus on the road surface improvements that need to be expedited. Due to the incomplete construction, the North Pattaya intersection remains closed, and motorists are advised to avoid this route.





































