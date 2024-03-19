Motorway entrance to Sukhumvit Road to open on March 24

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city clarified that the decision to temporarily close the North Pattaya – Motorway Interchange last week was aimed to address traffic bottlenecks and ensure the timely completion of road surface upgrades. Contractors have been directed to expedite their work to meet the designated deadline on March 23.







Motorists traveling from the Motorway Interchange, Route 7, and intending to head towards North Pattaya or Naklua are advised to utilize the right bypass route. Meanwhile, those destined for Sattahip are instructed to use the left bypass lane.







Authorities emphasize the importance of following traffic instructions and utilizing recommended alternate routes for safer and smoother travel. Pattaya City acknowledged the inconvenience caused to road users and extended its apologies, seeking understanding during this period of adjustment. The city promises to reopen the crossing point on March 24.





































