Chiang Rai ‘Temporary Passport Office’, proactive outreach efforts to prevent human trafficking schemes and job scamming

H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the Chiang Rai Temporary Passport Office at Central Chiang Rai, where he was welcomed by Mrs. Kakanang Amranand Enlart, Head of the Chiang Rai Temporary Passport Office, and the office’s staff on 18 March2024.

On this occasion, the Deputy Minister gave policy guidance on people diplomacy, emphasizing fast, convenient, and people-centered service as a priority. He also attaches importance to adopting technology and innovation to enhance passport services. The Chiang Rai Temporary Passport Office is one of the pilot offices with passport self-service kiosks, which have been well-received by the public.







The Deputy Minister also highlighted the need to collaborate more closely between the Chiang Rai Provincial Office and other relevant agencies to elevate the well-being of the people in Chiang Rai and nearby provinces, especially the duty to protect Thai nationals abroad. This requires proactive outreach efforts in raising awareness and alerting the local population not to fall prey to human trafficking schemes or job scamming.

The Chiang Rai Temporary Passport Office is located in Central Chiang Rai, Floor G, and opens from Monday-Friday (except official holidays), at 09.00-17.00 hrs. (MFA)











































