Indian fashion and vibrant colours to titivate Pattaya Holi Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led a meeting on March 18 to finalize arrangements for the eagerly anticipated Pattaya Holi Festival. The gathering, attended by members of the Pattaya City Council, assistant secretaries to the Mayor of Pattaya, department heads, and relevant officials, also welcomed representatives from the Thai-Indian Business Association of Pattaya to present event plans.







Scheduled to take place on March 23 and 24 along Pattaya Beach Road, the Pattaya Holi Festival 2024 promises an array of vibrant festivities. Discussions during the meeting centred on critical aspects of event organization, including security measures, traffic management, medical services, cleanliness, and the schedule of activities running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

On March 23 the event will kick off with lively concerts and the iconic colour-spraying festival, offering attendees a chance to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi. The following day, March 24, will feature an Indian costume contest showcasing traditional sarees, adding a cultural flair to the celebration. Additionally, both days will include fortune-telling sessions and offerings to Hindu deities such as Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Mahakali, aimed at ushering in luck and prosperity for all.







The Pattaya Holi Festival embodies the essence of fun and unity while promoting tourism and bolstering the local economy in Pattaya. It serves as a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage rooted in Hindu beliefs, inviting Thai-Indian communities and tourists alike to partake in the colourful festivities and create lasting memories together.





































