Motorway entrance to Sukhumvit Road closed until March 23

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to escalating traffic congestion resulting from ongoing construction at the North Pattaya intersection along the Motorway, Pattaya authorities have closed the entrance to Sukhumvit Road from Motorway 7. Effective March 15, this measure aims to alleviate traffic issues and improve overall traffic flow during the construction phase.







Strategically placed traffic cones, barriers, and signage have been deployed to redirect motorists toward alternative routes. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the Sattahip (left lane) and Naklua (right lane) routes as viable detours to navigate around the construction area, thereby reducing congestion and inconvenience.

Pattaya officials apologised for any inconvenience caused and reaffirmed their determination to restore normal traffic conditions as quickly as possible. Traffic police and municipal engineering teams are continuing to devise effective solutions to address traffic challenges throughout the closure period, scheduled from March 15 to March 23.







Contractors overseeing the construction project reaffirmed their commitment to meet deadlines, with current progress standing at 60%. The anticipated completion of road surface improvements at the North Pattaya-Motorway interchange by May promises relief for commuters grappling with existing traffic woes.





































