A motorcyclist was killed when she cut off a car and was vaulted into the median.

Pranisa Boonmee, 33, died at the scene of the Feb. 25 crash on Highway 331 in Huay Yai near Pattaya.

Manachai Chumpol, 32, said he was driving his Mazda 3 when Pranisa’s motorbike appeared out of nowhere and cut into his lane. There wasn’t enough time to stop and he hit the bike, sending her flying.

The Honda Click motorbike was still stuck in the car’s grill when police arrived.