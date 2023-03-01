Young Wild Boars football team captain’s ashes to return to Thailand

The family of Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, a young footballer who died in the UK while he was studying at a football academy is waiting for the return of his ashes to Thailand this weekend.

Dom, the then captain of the young Wild Boars football team was rescued from flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in 2018. He was granted a scholarship from the Zico foundation to study at the Brooke House College Football academy in Leicester, England and was enrolled late last year.







Earlier this month, he was found unconscious in his dorm and was later pronounced dead at hospital on Feb 15.

His family is still grieving and waiting for the return of his ashes. His mother, Thanaporn Phromthep said she accepted what happened although it was difficult to go through the loss of her son.

Thanaporn said the Thai embassy in London was arranging the cremation ceremony in the UK and would send his ashes back to Thailand. When his ashes arrive on March 4 or 5, it will be brought to the Phra That Doi Wao temple in Mae Sai district. Dom was a disciple of Phra Kru Prayut Jetiyanukarn, the abbot of this temple. Religious ceremonies will be held for three days in the Lanna tradition before his ashes will be scattered over the Mekong River in Chiang Saen district. (TNA)
































