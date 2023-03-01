‘Cobra Gold 2023’ begins in Rayong with over 7,000 participants from 30 countries

The multinational military exercise Cobra Gold 2023 began today with 7,394 participants from 30 countries and will run until March 10.

Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, Chief of Thai Defence Forces, Robert F. Godec, the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand and Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly presided over the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold 2023.







Seven member countries, which will take part in full exercises are Thailand, the US, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.

China, India and Australia will join only additional training for humanitarian civic assistance.

Ten countries, which join as the Multinational Planning Augmentation Team (MPAT) comprise Bangladesh, Canada, Mongolia, France, Nepal, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK, Brunei and Fiji.







Combined Observer Liaison Team (COLT) consists of Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka.

The military drills this year will resume full-scale exercises after the pandemic and it will be carried out under the Public Health Ministry’s strict Coivd-19 prevention measures. (TNA)





















