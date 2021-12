A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Pattaya.

The unidentified woman biker, 27, was found unconscious at the scene of the Dec. 23 wreck at the top of Soi Chaiyapruek 3.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jannita, 26, said she was turning onto Soi Chaiyapruek 3 when the motorbike, traveling at high speed, smashed into the side of her vehicle.