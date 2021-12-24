Mabprachan Wonderful Countdown celebrates New Year Dec. 29-31

Pattaya suburbanites can celebrate New Year’s Eve without going into town at the Mabprachan Wonderful Countdown 2022 Dec. 29-31.

Pong Subdistrict Clerk Pornchai Sangeid and Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak announced the Mabprachan Reservoir street fair in front of Khao Pho Thong Temple Dec. 23.







Starting at 4 p.m. each day, residents and tourists are invited to enjoy Thai cultural shows and concerts from Monkan KanKoon, Carabao, Lumyai Hai Thongkam and others. There will also be booths selling grilled fish and other seafood, all on a “walking street” closed to traffic.



























