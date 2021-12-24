Thailand campaigns ‘Drink Don’t Drive’ during New Year holiday

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation is encouraging the general public not to drive while under the influence of alcohol this holiday season, during which many are expected to drive back to their hometown. This year’s road safety campaign is aimed to help bring down accident numbers.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has joined hands with partner agencies to promote road safety and the Drink Don’t Drive campaign for road travels in this year’s holiday season.







The New Year holiday is one of the two major periods where most road accidents are reported in Thailand, with the other being the Thai New Year or Songkran holidays, during which many people travel back to their hometown or on vacation.

Mr. Phrommin Kanthiya, Director of the Accident Reduction Network Office, said cases of road accidents found among people with high blood alcohol levels during the 2021 New Year holiday period was 17% higher than there the previous year, with a total of 5,387 injuries and deaths reported.



He has urged for the authorities to become more stringent on alcohol sales regulation, place more checkpoints, increase their monitoring of high-risk behaviors, and prevent people under influence from using the road.

For this year’s holiday season, ThaiHealth and partner agencies aim to help promote road safety through the reduction of high-risk behaviors, which also include speeding and not wearing helmets. Together with law enforcement, the foundation also hopes to help promote a safety-focused environment and society. (NNT)



























