Heartwarming act of kindness captured in Pattaya goes viral

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 36-second video clip on Facebook, captioned “Doing good, whether anyone knows it or not… our hearts know. Doing good, whether anyone sees it or not… the camera sees it,” has warmed hearts across Thailand. The video, recorded on July 11 and posted on July 13, captures an act of kindness amidst a heavy rainstorm in Pattaya.







Kittipong Naklaksanan, 35, who works as a minivan driver, captured the moment around 7:30 a.m. as he was heading out to run errands in South Pattaya amid light rain. While stopped at a red light, he noticed a father and child also waiting at the light. At the same time, a woman on a motorcycle pulled up next to them. As the rain intensified, the woman quickly opened the seat of her motorcycle, grabbed a shirt, and ran to cover the child’s head, shielding him from the rain.

Kittipong decided to post the video online to share the touching scene with a wider audience. He wanted the public to see this act of kindness and to appreciate the compassion shown by the woman in the clip. His post has since garnered significant attention and praise for the woman’s thoughtful gesture.





































